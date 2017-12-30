Hearts of Oak PRO debunks Thomas Esso resignation reports

Communication director of Hearts of Oak Kwame Opare Addo has debunked reports that Board member, Thomas Esso has signed from from the club.

Reports went widespread on Saturday morning that, Esso, has tendered in his resignation letter following disagreements with some board members on how they must act in the transfer market.

However, Opare Addo has vehemently rejected the claims and stressed that Esso is still at post.

“I can confirm to you that Thomas Esso has not resigned,” Addo told Ghanacrusader.com

“He still at post, i don’t know where these stories came from, but the truth is Esso has not resigned."

The Phobians are yet to make any player purchase in the ongoing transfer window.

