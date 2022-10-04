Hearts of Oak recall Daniel Afriyie Barnie from Black Meteors camp

Heats of Oak has recalled Daniel Afriyie Barnie from the Black Meteors camp to join the team as they continue preparations ahead of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Phobians will face AS Bamako of Mali in the first leg of the second preliminary round this weekend.

Daniel Afriyie Barnie, has been out of the Hearts of Oak squad after the Great Olympics game on matchday two.

Barnie was on international duty with the Black Stars and missed the Super Clash game against Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

He has been called to the Black Meteors camp as they prepare for their upcoming international assignment.

Hearts of Oak have recalled their star player to join the team as they prepare to travel to Bamako for the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has been recalled by

@HeartsOfOakGH

from the Black Meteors (U-23) camp as the team prepares for their #CAFCC game against AS Real Bamako on Sunday