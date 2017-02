Hearts of Oak beat Accra-based Division Two side Lenient FC 4-0 on Monday in a friendly.

Cosmos Dauda scored two goals in the opening 10 minutes of the game whilst substitute Agbashi Dotse also scored a brace in the final 10 minutes of the game.

The game was specially for players who were not involved in yesterday's 2-1 win over Wa All Stars.

Players who featured in Sunday's league match had a recovery session.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)