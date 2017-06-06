Hearts of Oak regroup after WAFA mauling

Hearts of Oak returned to training on Tuesday after their 5-0 demolishing by WAFA on Sunday.

The Phobians were spanked by the Academy Boys in Sogakope to throw their title ambition off-board.

Coach Frank Nuttal's men return to the pitch ahead of their Premier League game against basement boys Bolga All Stars on Friday.

The Scottish will need to revive confidence in the players which appears to have hit a knock.

#TeamHearts return to training this morning to begin preparations for Friday's (9th June '17) home league game with @BolgaAllstars. #AHOSC pic.twitter.com/3OMlA7eW82 — Accra Hearts Of Oak (@HeartsOfOakGH) June 6, 2017

Hearts are third on the table with 27 points, eight points adrift of leaders WAFA.

