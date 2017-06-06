Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Hearts of Oak regroup after WAFA mauling

Published on: 06 June 2017

Hearts of Oak returned to training on Tuesday after their 5-0 demolishing by WAFA on Sunday.

The Phobians were spanked by the Academy Boys in Sogakope to throw their title ambition off-board.

Coach Frank Nuttal's men return to the pitch ahead of their Premier League game against basement boys Bolga All Stars on Friday.

The Scottish will need to revive confidence in the players which appears to have hit a knock.

Hearts are third on the table with 27 points, eight points adrift of leaders WAFA.

 

