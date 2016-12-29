Hearts of Oak resume training after Christmas break

Hearts of Oak returned to training this morning at the Legon Ajax Park after a short Christmas break.

Team Hearts are back to prepare for the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season and the players were there in their numbers on the first day of training.

Hearts players were given five days off for the Christmas break last week and having spent time with their lovely families have returned to focus on the job ahead in the coming year.

Assistant Coach Henry Lamptey supervised the session with help from Seth Hoffmann and Jerry Asare.

The team will continue training tomorrow and on Friday before playing a friendly game over the weekend.

