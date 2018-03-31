Hearts of Oak reveal nominees for player of the month award

Hearts of Oak have unveiled Joseph Esso, Benjamin Agyare, Daniel Kordie and Malik Akowuah as nominees for their player of the month for March award.

All four players were involved in three games the Phobians played in March.

Joseph Esso scored two goals and won a penalty on his debut which was converted by Winful Cobbinah against Techiman City. The former Dwarfs striker found the back of the net against his former side and netted in the 3-1 defeat to Ashgold.

Benjamin Agyare has been a solid acquisition so far in the heart of defense. The defender has an assist and did not put a foot wrong in March.

Daniel Kordie was solid in their first game and followed that up with a terrific performance which saw him set up Patrick Razak's goal against Dwarfs.

Akowuah was voted Man-of-the-Match in the 2-0 win over Dwarfs. He was a pale shadow of himself in the game against Ashgold but he's provided the platform on which Hearts have built their attack on.

