Hearts of Oak sacking Coach Samuel Boadu was unfair- Ex-Team manager W.O. Tandoh claims

Former Hearts of Oak Team Manager W.O Tandoh, says the club's sacking of tCoach Samuel Boadu is unfair.

The Phobians announced on Tuesday it had parted ways with Coach Samuel Boadu.

Boadu joined the Phobians in March 2021 and led the club to five trophies, including guiding them to their first league title in over a decade.

He also ended the 2021/22 season by winning the double after Hearts scooped the FA Cup before making it back-to-back FA Cup titles last season

Despite winning as many trophies with Hearts, recent results haven’t been good enough as the club continues to struggle.

Hearts finished seventh in last season’s Premier League and are yet to win a game this season.

W.O Tandoh described the decision of Hearts of Oak to replace Coach Samuel with Dutch coach Erik Van Deer Meer as unreasonable and unjust.

The Aduana Stars deputy coach revealed in the interview on Wamputu Sports that the club still owes him arrears and must pay him his money or else further actions would be taken.

“Hearts of Oak owes me six months’ salary and they must pay. And, they also have to compensate Samuel Boadu”, he said on Happy FM.

“They are a big club as they claim but always fail to pay those who work for them which is very bad.

“I am patiently waiting for them to settle me my arrears or else I will take them on” He added.