Hearts of Oak set target for new coach Slavko Matic

The Board of Hearts of Oak led by Togbe Afede XIV have charged new coach Slavko Matic to win the Ghana Premier League and return the club to Africa.

The Phobians replaced coach Samuel Boadu with the Serbian trainer on Wednesday.

Matic took over as coach on Thursday, supervising the team at his first training on the same day.

Before he was announced as new coach, Togbe Afede XIV and other members of the board outlined the task of the Serbian trainer.

"Coach Matic was a player himself who derives his motivation from that and was very thrilled to work with us," Togbe Afede XIV said at a press conference on Wednesday."

"He knows what we expect from him as a club and he is ready to meet the demands.

"Every coach we appoint knows that failure to win the league, as well as our ambitions in Africa, are things we take seriously as a club."