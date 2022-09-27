Hearts of Oak set to appoint Dutchman Erik Van der Meer as new head coach

Hearts of Oak are reportedly on the verge of appointing Dutch trainer Erik van der Meer as the club's new head coach, GHANAsoccernet.com can report

The Phobians have had a dismal start to the 2022/23 season having picked only two points from three matches and are yet to register a win in their last eight league games.

The terrible start to the season has led to the mutual termination of contract of head coach Samuel Boadu and his backroom staff.

Hearts are keen on reclaiming the Ghana Premier League title from bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko SC who won it last season.

The Phobians have also set their eyes on a group stage place in the CAF Confederation Cup where they begin their journey in the second preliminary round next month against Malian side AS Real de Bamako.

Reports suggest the top hierarchy of the Rainbow club are believed to have an agreement with the 55-year-old Dutchman to lead the club's technical department going forward.

Van der Meer was spotted at the Babayara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday to watch the club's 1-1 stalemate against Kotoko which ended 1-1 and official announcement is imminent.

The Phobians scored very late in the game to earn a point after the Fabulous had taken early in the second half.

Van de Meer holds a UEFA Pro Licence and has been unattached since leaving Saudi Arabia U20 job in March 2021.

He has previously handled Qatar SC, Honved Budapest, PFK Stal Kamyanske, Frenz United, Al Ahli Doha amongst others.

The Dutch tactician has also been in charge as an academy manager of Ukrainian side Metalurg Donetsk and director of football at Qatari club Al Shamal SC.