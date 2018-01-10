Hearts of Oak set to offer Thomas Abbey new two-year deal

Hearts of Oak are in talks to offer Thomas Abbey a new two-year contract after the midfielder returned to the club on Monday.

Abbey, 24, whose contract with Hearts expired at the end of last season, is back training with the club after failing to land a move abroad.

He was reportedly on the brink of completing a free transfer to South African side Ajax Cape Cape Town following trials but the move fell through.

And according to a close source to the capital-based club, head coach Fran Nuttall is very much interested in having Abbey in his team for the new season, hence the club’s decision to offer Abbey a new contract.

“Thomas Abbey and Hearts of Oak are in negotiation over a new deal and that is why he has started training with the club,” a source close to the player told Ghanacrusader.com.

“The club wants him to sign two years but Abbey is ready to sign one year, so he is still negotiating with the club.”

Thomas Abbey was Heart of Oak's top scorer with 15 goals in last season's Ghana Premier League.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)