Hearts of Oak should have maintained Coach Samuel Boadu for Africa- Laryea Kingston 

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston says Hearts of Oak should have maintained Coach Samuel Boadu ahead of their Africa campaign.

The Phobians parted ways with Coach Samuel Boadu last month following a series of poor performances in the Ghana Premier League.

The club stated it wanted to take a new direction after reliving Samuel Boadu and his backroom staff off their duties.

Hearts of Oak are just a few days away from participating in the CAF Confederation Cup where they play AS Bamako of Mali.

The Accra-based side has appointed Coach David Ocloo as the new deputy who will act as the interim ahead of their Africa campaign.

Reacting to the timing of the sacking of Coach Samuel Boadu, Laryea Kingston said the timing for appointing a coach now will affect the team's performance.

“For me I think it’s too late, I don’t think it’s good to choose a coach now, I think it’s going to affect them big time", Laryea said on Radio Gold Talk Sport.

However, Laryea was optimistic that things can get better with the appointment of a new coach.

“But sometimes football is strange, a new coach can come in and he will start getting results but definitely I don’t think the players will be comfortable with what he is bringing on board. He needs time, it will take time for the players to get used to but the situation that Hearts of Oak find themselves, they don’t have any option than to find someone that can lead the team.

“I think that’s what they’ve done but I think it will be very good to have maintained Samuel Boadu because they know what is at stake.

“They know that they are in Africa and the league as well so it will be good to maintain Samuel Boadu so that in the second round, they take that decision.”