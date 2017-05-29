Hearts of Oak sign deal Fero Mobile Phones to sponsor match day and player of the month

Hearts of Oak is delighted to announce Fero Mobile Phones as the club's official Man-of-the-Match and Player-of-the-Month sponsors.

Electracom Limited, distributors of Fero Mobile Phones in Ghana, reached successful agreement with Hearts for the season.

As part of the deal, Hearts of Oak Man-of-the-Match and Player-of-the-Month winners will take home a sleek Fero Mobile Phone, a cash prize, and a polo shirt.

Leonard Tawiah won the maiden award this weekend, beating off stiff competition from Vincent Atingah Adae and Richard Akrofi in our 1-1 draw with Liberty Professionals at home.

