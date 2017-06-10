Hearts of Oak skipper Thomas Abbey not giving up on dream of playing for the Black Stars

Hearts of Oak skipper Thomas Abbey has vowed to continue working hard until he becomes a regular member of the Black Stars team.

"Well....it is the dream of every player to play for his country, so why not,'' Abbey said.

"Am ready to play for the Black Stars of Ghana if am called by the technical handlers of the team,"

"I will continue to work hard to achieve my goal and am also learning more from the other players in the local Black Stars,"

