Hearts of Oak star Gladson Awako dedicates win to late physio Ozi Ozaa

Hearts of Oak midfielder Gladson Awako has dedicated his match-winning goal against Bibiani Gold Stars to the late physio of the club Ozi Ozaa.

The Phobians recorded their first win of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season with a 2-1 win against Bibiani Gold Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Gold Stars scored first through Prince Kwabena Owusu before Hearts of Oak came from behind to win the game.

Substitute Isaac Mensah got the equalizer before Awako scored from a free kick to seal the win.

"captaining a side comes with honor however, doing that for a great club like Hearts of Oak is overwhelming especially leading the boys on the pitch to fight for the maximum points game to our late and long serving Ozi Ozaa. Gone but won't be forgotten".

captaining a side comes with honor however, doing that for a great club like Hearts of Oak is overwhelming especially leadn the boys on the pitch to fight for the maximum points game to our late and long serving Ozi Ozaa. Gone but won't be forgotten. @HeartsOfOakGH 💜 pic.twitter.com/k6dQbsWxix — El Mago (@Awako10_) October 29, 2022

Ozi Ozaa was a long-serving member of the Hearts of Oak technical team until his demise.