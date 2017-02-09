Hearts of Oak striker Cosmos Dauda promises improved display this term

Hearts of Oak striker Cosmos Dauda promises a better season as the Ghana Premier League 2016/2017 kicks off this weekend.

The former Mighty Jets star insists on doing better than last season where he emerged the club's top scorer for the Phobians with eight goals.

He feels he couldn't achieve his target but is very optimistic to get it right this term.

"I have to be better than last season. I don't speak of my target too much. I believe in consistent performance. I have to be consistent and I believe in performing more than what I did last season," Dauda said.

"I think if I do it double for this season it isn't bad. I did it last season but I couldn't meet my target due to injury setbacks.

"I believe if I keep my head high and work with my coaches, team mates and doctors I will come out with a better season."

The Phobians will begin their 2016/2017 season at the El Wak stadium when they visit Inter Allies FC on Monday.

By Nuhu Adams

