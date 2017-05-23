Hearts of Oak striker Cosmos Dauda reveals healthy competition for starting places

Hearts of Oak striker Cosmos Dauda admits there is competition for starting places in the club but insists players are coping and is a sign of the good team they possess.

The former Mighty Jets player has scored three goals in all competitions for the Phobians this term making his place in the starting lineup a doubt.

"It is a positive one and that show sign of a good team when you have a lot of competition in the team," Dauda said.

"It puts you on your toes and I think we are enjoying it at the moment. Everybody is entitled to his own opinion.

"I have a lot of people talking to me in a positive way and I think I will keep to that. Nothing different, keep my play, score the goals and that is it."

The Rainbows will begin the second round at home this Sunday against host Liberty Professionals.

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)