Hearts of Oak supporters chief calls for coach Henry Wellington sacking

Hearts of Oak National Chapters Committee organizer Paa Kif Sunsum has descended heavily on coach Henry Wellington, claiming that he does not deserve to be coach of the club.

Wellington took over the reins of the team following the sacking of Frank Nuttal weeks before the start of the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

But the former Asante Kotoko youth trainer has been unable to win over the fans after seven games into the league - having led the team to pick three wins, three losses and a draw as they occupy 6th spot on the standings with 10 points.

Sunsum stated that the club is bigger for the coach hence he should be axed from the position as they aim to extricate their inconsistent campaign.

"No serious club in premier league will appoint Henry Wellington as their head coach, he is not up to the standard of Hearts of Oak," he told Fox FM.

Sunsum seemed not be satisfied with the work of Wellington's deputy, Edward Odoom, who he claimed should be sacked alongside his boss with immediate effect.

He made his stands in reference to coach Odoom’s comments about the attitude shown by his players in their recent 2-1 home loss to Elmina Sharks.

“The assistant coach (Edward Odoom) must be sacked now!” Sunsum began. ” You selected players by yourself, if they fail why do you want to slay the players by shirking your responsibilities?” Sunsum questioned.

Hearts face off against Karela FC on match-day eight of the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday.

