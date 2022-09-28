Hearts of Oak to appoint expatriate coach to replace sacked Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak is set to appoint an expatriate coach to replace Coach Samuel Boadu who was sacked on Tuesday.

Coach Samuel Boadu was sacked following a series of poor performances from both last season and this current campaign.

Hearts of Oak are yet to win a game in the ongoing Ghana Premier League with just two points out of nine after match day three.

According to our source, Samuel Boadu was given a lifeline in the game against Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday to impress.

A win for the Phobians against their arch-rivals would have secured his job for this season.

However, Hearts of Oak were poor and abysmal and were only able to salvage a point despite parading a lot of star players than their arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.

Hearts of Oak's statement on Samuel Boadu’s sacking indicated the club wanted to turn to a new direction.

“Accra Hearts of Oak has decided to part ways with the entire technical team of the senior team led by Coach Samuel Boadu with immediate effect. The Club is of the opinion that there is the need for a new direction and the energy to ensure its broader objectives are achieved and it feels the time for the new direction is now.

“The Board and management will like to thank Samuel Boadu and his assistants for their contribution to our history and the memories which will always remain with us. The club will like to wish them the best of luck in their future endeavours”.

According to our source, Dutch coach Erik Van Deer Meer is set to be appointed as Hearts of Oak coach.

Meanwhile, the club has appointed U20 coach Samuel Nii Nortey and Benjamin Mensah to act as the interim until a substantive coach is appointed.