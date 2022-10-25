Hearts of Oak to have women's team - Togbe Afede XIV reveals

Hearts of Oak SC will have a women's team, according to the club's board chairman, Togbe Afede XIV.

The Agbogbomefia of Asogli State in the Volta Region says negotiations for purchasing a women's team have been completed, with an announcement expected soon

“We have finished negotiations to acquire a football team in the Women’s division.” Togbe Afede shared as reported by Citi Sports.

“This means that in a matter of weeks, we can announce a female side for Hearts of Oak, the Oaks FC.

“That is also a requirement of CAF," he added.

The club currently operates as a men's team and has a youth team, Auroras, where talented players are promoted to the first team.

Togbe's ambition is to elevate Hearts of Oak to the level of top European clubs such as Barcelona and Real Madrid, both of which have multiple teams in various sports such as hockey and basketball.

Since becoming the club's majority shareholder, the great king has made significant investments. They are building a training complex and commercial centre.