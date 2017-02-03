Hearts of Oak to play rivals Great Olympics in Sunday's friendly

Hearts of Oak will host city-rivals Great Olympics in a pre season friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Phobians will be testing their battle-readiness for the new season.

The last time the two sides met, Hearts ran away with a 1-0 victory courtesy a strike from Foovi Aguidi in the 2014/15 league season.

Great Olympics are making a return to the Ghana top-flight and will use the friendly to test their sharpness for the start of the league next week.

