Hearts of Oak to reward impressive defender Inusah Musah with a new contract

Hearts of Oak is working round the clock to reward defender Inusah Musah with a new contract after his impressive second half of the season performance.

The 25-year-old won the best defender for the just ended Ghana Premier League season and they have been strong interest for him from other clubs.

In a move that can be described as killing two birds with one stone Inusah will be rewarded with a new contract and also ward off suitors.

