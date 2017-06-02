Hearts of Oak to train on artificial pitch at Ghanaman Soccer School ahead of WAFA clash

Hearts of Oak will train on the artificial pitch at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram to prepare for their league match against WAFA on Sunday.

The Phobians will camp there to fine tune preparations for the huge task.

Last season, the Phobians were trounced 2-0 by the Academy Boys who want to avenge the 2-1 first round defeat.

Hearts are seeking to return to winning ways after dropping points at home to Liberty Professionals last Sunday.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)