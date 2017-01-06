Hearts of Oak to unveil new signings on Sunday ahead of Bechem friendly

Hearts of Oak will unveil their latest signings for the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League this Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The unveiling ceremony will precede the club's scheduled friendly game with Bechem United at the same venue.

Marquee signing Malik Akowuah and Bright Lukman together with Daniel Kodie, Joshua Otoo, Anthony Nimo, Robert Addo, and a few more would be unveiled to the fans of the club and the general public on Sunday.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)