Hearts of Oak trained for the last time on Sunday ahead of WAFA clash

Hearts of Oak finalized their preparations on Sunday evening for tomorrow's Ghana Premier League match against WAFA at Accra.

The Phobians have been boosted by the return of five players Malik Akowuah, Kassenu Ghandy, Robin Gnagne, Evans Gbeti, and Richard Yamoah.

Hearts need a win to close the gap at the top of the table.

WAFA SC will be counting on recent impressive away to maintain their position at the top.

#TeamHearts trained for the final time this evening at the Legon Ajax Park in preparation for Monday's clash with @WAFAcademySC #AHOSC pic.twitter.com/ph4c7GOdDR — Accra Hearts Of Oak (@HeartsOfOakGH) May 7, 2017

