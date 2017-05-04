Hearts of Oak-WAFA SC clash moved to Monday due to stadium unavailability

Hearts of Oak have confirmed their Ghana Premier League match against leaders WAFA has been rescheduled to Monday.

The match was originally scheduled to take place this Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

But the venue is unavailable because of the on-going Africa Rugby Challenge.

The club's official Twitter account posted: FIXTURE CHANGE: We will host @WafaacademySC on Monday, 8th May, 2017 in the match-day 14 fixture of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League #AHOSC

