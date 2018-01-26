‘Hearts of Oak were our easiest opposition in the G8 Tournament’ – Dreams FC Chairman Kurt Okraku

Indignant fans of Accra Hearts of Oak will surely be unhappy with the Executive Chairman of Dreams FC, Kurt Okraku, after describing the Phobians as the easiest opposition his side met in the just-ended GHALCA G8 Tournament.

Kurt Okraku believes Medeama or Aduana Stars could have offered his side a better opposition that what the Phobians offered on Sunday at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Dreams FC came from a goal down to beat the Phobians by 2-1 in the grand finale of the 2018 GHALCA G8 Tournament despite not being favourites before the start of the competition.

And Kurt believes that despite Hearts’ progress to the final following their win over Kotoko, they were the easiest side for Dreams FC.

“I was extremely excited not because it was Hearts of Oak but because I felt it was going to be an easy game,” he told GHANAsoccernet.com

“If we had met Medeama in the final, it would have been more difficult for Dreams FC. Hearts had no backline and no attack so it was always going to be easy playing against them.

“Over the tenure of this tournament, Hearts have only played one good game – against Kotoko. The other games were not interesting,” he added.

Kurt noted that his side was more organized and confident of beating Hearts before and during the game.

“Watching the game in Cape Coast, especially in the first half, you could see a confident Dreams FC that knew exactly what they were doing.

“I honestly did not see how Hearts were going to get a goal. But that wonderful goal from Kordie was amazing and he really showed class.

“So I knew we were going to beat Hearts. They are a big side but in terms of quality we have much more quality than them. So we were very confident ahead of the game,” he noted.

The Ghana FA ExCo member who is also the Chairman of the FA Cup and Gala Committees looked embittered by the current state of Hearts of Oak saying the club deserved better than what they are currently having.

“I think the kind of intangible assets that represent the Rainbow colours are not the people who must be playing and I have never changed from that position.

“I think Hearts of Oak deserve more and must be represented by the very best players in the country.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

