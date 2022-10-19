Hearts of Oak will be more than ready when the season restarts – David Ocloo

Hearts of Oak Interim coach David Ocloo has given assurance that his team will be ready when the suspended Ghana Premier League resumes.

The former Asante Kotoko assistant coach was in charge of the Phobians as they lost 3-1 on aggregate against Real Bamako of Mali in the CAF Confederation Cup first preliminary round.

The Phobians recorded their first win of the season against Real Bamako after four games.

With the Phobians campaign in the CAF Inter-club competition over, Ocloo who took over from Samuel Boadu aims to put the team in good shape for the local league.

“Management is supporting very well. They supported everything. It’s unfortunate we didn’t progress. They did a yo-man job. Hearts will be more than ready when the season starts.” he told Citi Sports.

Hearts of Oak are winless in the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League after matchday three.

The rainbow club lost Aduana before two draws against Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko.

Hearts are scheduled to play Karela United at home when the season restarts.

The Ghana Premier League has been on a break due to a court injunction.