Hearts of Oak will COLLAPSE without Togbe Afede

Alhaji Brimah Moro claims Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak will collapse without majority shareholder Togbe Afede.

He insists the club will drop to a spectacular low if the traditional ruler decide to let go of his investment.

Togbe Afede has come under mounting pressure to sack proteges Vincent Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Brimah Moro following accusations of sabotaging and milking the club.

The investment banker was forced to come to the defence of the under-fire pair, attributing the club's success to the two controversial gentlemen.

But Alhaji Brimah Moro, popularly referred to as Akambi claims the club will go into oblivion if the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State quits the club.

"If care is not taken and Togbe Afede XIV moves away from Hearts of Oak, the gospel truth is that the club will turn to Venom Vipers or Cornerstone," he told Service Radio.

"So I will urge the supporters to support the club and the board and rally behind the club in prayers."

The Phobians won their first match of the Ghana Premier League campaign after a comeback 2-1 win over Bibiani Gold Stars.

They are back on the road where they travel to Cape Coast to battle Kotoku Royals on Saturday.