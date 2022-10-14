Hearts of Oak will fight hard to beat Real Bamako, says Mohammed Alhassan

Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan has promised that the team will give it all to defeat AS Bamako in the return leg of the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

In the first leg, played on October 8, 2022, Hearts of Oak were defeated 3-0 by AS Bamako in Mali, and they need a really special performance to sage a comeback and advance to the next round of the competition.

“I will say, looking at how training is going, we are well prepared and focused towards the match we will be playing on Sunday.

“When we came back, we sat down and talked to ourselves that, going into that match, we need to prepare more than hundred percent,” Mohammed Alhassan told Radio Gold.

He noted that his mates are very much prepared to face Real Bamako and will give off a tough fight to win and progress.

“We are willing to work hard so that we will be able to qualify, and looking at what is going on in training, we are very much prepared.

“Everyone is at his peak; we are all fighting, it’s not going to be an easy task, but with determination, hard work, we are going to put in every effort to qualify for our darling club.” Mohammed Alhassan said.

Hearts of Oak will have to beat Real Bamako by a four-goal margin to advance to the next stage of the competition.