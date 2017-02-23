Hearts of Oak will get better, skipper Thomas Abbey assures fans

Hearts of Oak stand-in captain Thomas Abbey is not pleased with his side poor start to the season and has assured fans bouncing back to winning ways in no time.

Abbey was left disappointed after the team shared the spoils 1-1 with Ebusua Dwarfs in Cape coast. Their third draw of the new Ghana Premier League season.

The fans are worried as the team trail leaders Aduana by nine points but Abbey says Hearts will find their feet soon.

“This is the first time we’re experiencing something like this in a league season and I can categorically declare that we the playing body are not happy about it,” he told reporters.

“We’re working around the clock to find remedy to the cause and I’m sure we’ll find it in no time. I’m pleading with the supporters to exercise patience with us.”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)