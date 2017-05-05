Hearts of Oak winger Patrick Razak getting deserved praise after recent glittering displays

Hearts of Oak assistant coach, Henry Wellington, believes that midfielder Patrick Razak can lead the team to success this season.

He joined the team in the second round of the 2016 Ghana Premier League and his performances have drawn lots of plaudits from fans. Razak has been an important player for the Phobians this season and was instrumental in their 3-1 win over Asante Kotoko earlier this week in the Ghana 60 Years On Cup match played in Accra.

He scored the third goal for the Phobians on the day and that was his second against Kotoko after he found the net in a 1-1 league draw in 2016 in Kumasi. After the match on May 1, Henry Wellington was very effusive for the former Tamale Utrecht winger.

“He is one of my players and when I came into this team, the first match I gave him was in the G6 tournament in 2016. I know his quality and I am very aware of the tactical variety he gives us. He is a very good player.”

Razak will make his 12th league appearance of the season for Hearts when they play against WAFA at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

