Hearts of Oak winger Patrick Razak wins Man of the Match in Liberty win

Hearts of Oak winger Patrick Razak was named the NASCO Man-of-the-Match in their 3-0 win at Liberty Professionals on Sunday.

The speedster beat off competition from two-goal hero Thomas Abbey, Leonard Tawiah and second half substitute Cosmos Dauda for the award.

Hearts were at their exhilarating best last Sunday when they recorded their heaviest away win of the campaign by trouncing Liberty Professionals 3-0 in their own backyard.

Razak was a constant threat to the Liberty defence though he was not on the scoresheet but his runs and industry caught the eye and attention of the MOTM selectors.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)