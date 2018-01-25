Hearts of Oak winger Winful Cobbinah refutes reports of failing medical at Viborg FF

Hearts of Oak playmaker Winful Cobbinah has rubbished reports that he has failed medical at Dannish side Viborg FF revealing he is yet to even undergo the exercise.

The Ghanaian media was thrown into total shock on Thursday afternoon when reports emerged that the Hearts of Oak talisman failed to meet the required medical status of the Dannish side.

But the agitated midfielder has called on all to remain calm and throw the reports to the dogs as they are untrue.

"Anyone who says I failed a medical test is a liar. I didn't undergo any medical test since I got to Denmark. I have been training with Viborg FF"- Winful Cobbinah told Happy FM in Accra.

The instrumental Hearts of Oak talisman has been training with the Danish giants for close to week expecting to sign for the side after completing his mandatory medical test.

Following the response of Cobbinah describing the reports as false, the Ghanaian international could sign for the side in the coming weeks.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

