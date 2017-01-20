Hearts of Oak won't boycott Ghana FA Gala competition

Hearts of Oak have confirmed they will play in next week's Ghana FA Gala competition to be played in Kumasi.

There are circling reports that GHALCA and its members would boycott the knockout competition scheduled for 28-29 January.

But Hearts do not support the decision taken by the umbrella body of clubs in the country.

"It has come to us, as a big surprise that we have pulled out of the competition, these stories are false and needs no attention," Hearts of Oak spokesperson Kwame Addo told ATV.

