Hearts of Oak yet to receive Winful Cobbinah ITC from Saudi federation
Hearts of Oak are yet to complete the registration of Winfred Cobbinah due to the late arrival of his International Transfer Certificate.
Cobbinah re-joined he Phobians last month on a free transfer after spells in Saudi Arabia.
But the enterprising midfielder is yet to kick a ball for Hearts in the season.
''I know the fans are asking why I’m not playing, it is all because of my ITC without that I can’t play,'' he told sportscrusader.com
''But I hope this week it will arrive and I will play in the next game.''