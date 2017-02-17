Hearts of Oak’s jet-heeled winger Patrick Razak steeled to down Medeama

Hearts of Oak’s winger Patrick Razak claims he is in the right mood and will ensure the Phobians pick their first league victory of the season against Medeama this weekend.

“It is a must win, we were expecting to win against Inter-Allies but unfortunately we drew, so Sunday’s game is a must win,” he told Ghanasportsonline.com

“The fans are expecting a lot from us, we played well against Inter-Allies but we couldn’t get a goal.

“But we must win against Medeama on Sunday. It is not going to be easy but I know we will carry the day at the end of the game.”

