Hearts of Oak’s problem is Togbe Afede XIV- Supporters chief blames Board Chairman

Hearts of Oak Supporters chief Elvis Hermann Hesse has accused Board chairman Togbe Afede XIV for being the cause of the current crisis facing the club.

The Phobians have had a poor start to the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season and were eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

Poor decision making and unprofessional methods of running the club has seen an uproar among the supporters.

Hearts of Oak fans were furious after the team was eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup by As Bamako of Mali.

Some angry fans attacked Board member Vincent Odotei-Sowah’s car with images surfing up on social media.

Elvis Herman Hesse in an interview says the problems facing the club should be channeled to the door steps of the Board Chairman who is micromanaging the club.

“The Board Chairman is running the club directly and Odotei and Akambi are just messengers”, he said on Happy FM.

“The Board chairman should take all the blame if he gets all the accolades. If Akambi and Odotei are good he should take them to his private businesses and swap them with Hearts of Oak. The supporters cannot always be wrong”, he added.

The Hearts of Oak supporters chief will hold a press conference later today to address issues affecting the club.