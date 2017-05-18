Hearts of Oak’s Sabahn Quaye to take up Satellites team manager job-Report

Hearts of oak’s team manager Sabahn Quaye has been offered the job as a team manager for Ghana’s U-20 team after he was removed from the back room staff of the Black Stars.

His previous role has been modified and offered to former Ghana skipper Stephen Appiah who now serves as a technical coordinator of the Black Stars.

Most people would have thought that Sabahn Quaye would just concentrate on his Hearts of Oak job now but no, he has been offered the job as the team manager for the Satellites.

Assistant Coach Maxwell Konadu, Video Analyst Michael Okyere and Equipment officer Ismail Hamidu are the only old members retained in the technical team of the Black Stars.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)