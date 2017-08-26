Hearts of Oak's Winful Cobbinah tipped to replace Isaac Sackey

Heart of Oak midfielder Winful Cobbinah could benefit from the misfortune that struck Alanyaspor's Isaac Sackey who got injured in a league game for his club.

The Ghanaian had to come off in the second half of the game against Karabukspor after coming off worse in a tackle.

He was scheduled to fly to Ghana on Saturday ahead of the national team camping for their 2018 World Cup qualifiers against the Red Devils of Congo.

His absence means head coach Kwesi Appiah will have to draw in a replacement with Hearts of Oak's Winful Cobbinah the likeliest to step in having been surpringly over looked in the initial call up.

The Stars are scheduled to begin serious preparations for the must win game against Congo on Monday.

