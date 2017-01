Hearts players have boycotted training over five-months unpaid salaries, just days before the start of the Ghana Premier League, GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal.

The players refused to turn up for training on Tuesday over claims of unpaid salaries.

Hearts have been in self-denial over lack of financial warchest which has crippled the team.

Hearts will take on Inter Allies in their opening Ghanaian top-flight league on Sunday.