Hearts PRO Opare Addo charges technical team of the club to take advantage of break to re-strategise

Public Relations Officer of Accra Hearts of Oak, Opare Addo has charged the technical team of the club to take advantage of the uncertainty in the return of the Zylofon Cash Premier League to re-strategize the team's plans.

The Accra based club have struggled in this season's Premier League suffering five defeats in the first round and finishing 12th.

However, following the revelations of the Anas Expose dubbed number 12, which was premiered two weeks ago, several top officials and referees were compromised in the documentary.

And government has taken steps to dissolve the FA hence the suspension of all football activities in the country.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of Accra Hearts of Oak, Opare Addo has urged the new technical team led by Seth Hoffman to take advantage of the current situation and address the obstacles of the club.

“We don’t know when we will be asked to get back to competitive action in the FA Cup or the League so the technical team will have to strategize well and continue training for some period," Opare Addo said.

“If then there’s no signs of any football anytime soon, then you draw your plan B whiles making sure that anytime teams are asked to get back to competition there wouldn’t be any excuses," he added.

Hearts of Oak sacked Henry Wellington who led the team throughout the first round and replaced him with Seth Hoffman from the youth side.