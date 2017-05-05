Hearts PRO Opare Addo: Hearts will not make new additions to the squad

Communication Director of Hearts of Oak Kwame Opare Addo has stated clearly that his outfit will not make any player purchase in the second transfer window.

The Phobians have had goal scoring issues this term and were reported to have been locked in talks with Bechem United’s deadly poacher Ahmed Toure.

However, during an interview with Accra-based Peace FM, Opare pointed out clearly that coach Frank Nuttall is content with the materials at his disposal hence will not add any personnel to his squad in this second transfer window.

“The Coach himself has made it clear that he is ok with the players he has hence he has no intension to sign a new player,” he said.

“This means the club might finish the season with the players available without any new signing.

“We held a meeting with him before he left for Scotland and he told us he does not need any new player.

“I don’t know whether he is going to change his mind on that but as it stands he has no intention of making any new addition.”

Head Coach Frank Nuttall is expected to arrive in the country before the team’s League game against WAFA on Monday.

