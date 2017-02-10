Hearts set to complete signing of striker Sheriff Deo-Mohammed

Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak are set to complete the signing of striker Sheriff Deo-Mohammed on a free transfer, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has undergone a training session with the Phobians and is set to land a deal after impressing acting head coach Henry Wellington.

Deo was released by Inter Allies at the end of last season and is keen to join the former African champions.

He has already passed medicals it is believed he will sign a two-year-contract with the club.

Hearts have also reportedly completed the signing of midfielder Gockel Ahortor.

