Hearts sign Ghanaian defender Lennard Sowah till end of season

Scottish side Heart of Midlothian have signed German-Ghanaian player Lennard Sowah on a free transfer until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old German full-back arrives from Premiership rivals Hamilton, where he made seven appearances after joining in October.

A former Arsenal trainee, Sowah spent time at Portsmouth, Hamburger SV, Millwall and Danish side FC Vestjaelland before his switch to the Accies on a short-term deal which expired on 1 January.

Speaking to the club website, Sowah said: "My favourite position is left-back but I can also play in the middle or out on the wing. But left-back is where I prefer to play and I will do my very best to help the team succeed.

"I feel right at home in Scotland. I've played in England before and I love the passion for the game over here."

