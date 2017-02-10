Hearts star Akowuah rallies support for acting head coach Wellington

Hearts of Oak star midfielder Malik Akowuah has lavished praise on acting head coach Henry Wellington and urged the fans to give him full support.

The 2000 African champions have failed to find a substantive head coach on the market and Wellington is set to lead them into their opening games of the season.

Akowuah has worked under the coach since his arrival at the capital club and has praised him for his tactics.

"He [Coach Henry Wellington] is a good coach, his tactics also works perfectly so the fans should support him," the former Medeama SC star told Ghanaian online portal KickGh.

"We are ready for the new season because we have prepared well to win the league title," he assured the fans.

Hearts open their campaign with a clash against Inter Allies at the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra on Monday.

