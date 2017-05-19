Hearts striker Cosmos Dauda dreams of premier League glory

Hearts of Oak forward Cosmos Dauda has expressed his desire to help the club clinch this season's Ghana Premier League title.

The Phobians are facing their longest league title drought in the club's history after going eight years without tasting glory.

However, under coach Frank Nuttall, the side are showing glimpses of a title winning side after their impressive finish in the first half of the campaign.

Speaking to Graphic Sports, the 23-year-old said, “Of course, we are all dreaming of being crowned champions and that is possible but how we perform in the second round."

"I know we have the team to challenge for the league title and we are ready to take every match at a time and treat it important."

Hearts currently occupy 3rd position on the log, three points adrift of leaders WAFA.

