Hearts striker Cosmos Dauda wants to win goal king crown this season

Published on: 14 February 2017

Hearts striker Cosmos Dauda wants to win the Ghana Premier League goal king crown.

The tall striker was the club's top scorer with 9 goals last season.

And he wants to win the Premier League goal king title.

 

“I always say as a striker is your duty to score. If you are a striker and you are not scoring you have to get worried,” he said.

“It is not easy but you have to put in much effort and I am doing just that, last season I was Hearts of Oak top scorer.

“But this season I am going for the top scorer award in the Ghana Premier League.

