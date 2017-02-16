Hearts supporters chief Atuahene urges politician Vincent Sowah- Odotei to quit

Hearts of Oak supporters' chief Eric Barima Atuahene has urged the club's acting General Manager Vincent Sowah-Odotei to quit due to his dual responsibility.

Odotei has been elected as the new Member of Parliament for La-Dadekotopon on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

There is widespread believe his dual responsibility will affect his dealings with the club.

And the National Chapters Committee Chairman who doubles as a Board Member of the club, Barima Atuahene wants him out.

“The supporters are really worried about the situation at the club.” He told Asempa FM.

“We should have met Odotei to discuss some issues but he called me and said there is an emergency which to me is not helping the club.

“When he won the elections as Member of Parliament, I called him and congratulated him but I urged him to quit his position as the acting managing director of the club but he refused.

“For me with where the club is heading towards, I will call on him to quit his position because he is not helping the club. He must concentrate on his political affairs.

“We are not plotting his downfall but we want him to concentrate on one of them and even if people want to take his position, they are members of the club and they are football administrators. It is about time he quits his position because we want to build a recognizable fan base to generate sponsorship for the club.”

Hearts play host to Medeama in their second Ghana Premier League game on Sunday.

