Hearts supporters chief Barimah Atuahene wants Odotei-Sowah to vacate club post and concentrate on politics

Hearts of Oak board member and Chairman of the National Chapters Committee Barimah Atuahene has unequivocally stated that Managing Director of the club Vincent Sowah Adotei must vacate his position following his new political portfolio.

The former King Faisal CEO has been voted the Member of Parliament for the La Dadekotopon Constituency in the Greater Accra Region and Atuahene thinks that can reduce his efficiency in executing his job as the club’s MD.

“I can’t take decisions for him (Odotei). He is an honourable member of parliament so he can take his own decision on the matter.

“If the Board of Directors think he can still do his job, why not? He can continue to do his job but I don’t think he can be effective,” he told Happy FM.

“I seriously think he can’t combine the role of Hearts MD and a Member of Parliament. But we will wait for him to take a decision on that. If he doesn’t drop the Hearts job, then we will take a decision on that and see the way forward,” he added.

Some of the board members of the club including Alhaji Akanbi and Frank Nelson are also of the view that Odotei can still hold on to his position as the club’s MD and at the same time as a Member of Parliament.

