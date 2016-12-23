Hearts thrash University of Ghana in a pre-season friendly

Hearts thumped the University of Ghana football team 5-2 in a pre-season friendly on Friday.

Bright Lukeman grabbed a brace while returning Cosmos Dauda as well as Kassenu Ghandy and Samuuden Ibrahim got on the scoresheets.

The University of Ghana team got off to a flier with the opening goal through Wahab before midfielder Samudeen Ibrahim restored parity.

However, Wahab put the home side back in front with a superb volle before the Phobians responded in a fabolous fashion.

Hearts are using the friendly as a dress rehearsal ahead of the start of the new season expected to kick start on February 4.